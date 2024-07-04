New Century Financial Group LLC Invests $1.23 Million in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,530 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000. American Eagle Outfitters comprises approximately 0.8% of New Century Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 533,824 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,767,000 after acquiring an additional 13,780 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth approximately $837,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,798 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $1,987,000. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Eagle Outfitters

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $46,917.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 0.3 %

AEO traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $19.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,211,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,655,680. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $26.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.36. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.51.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 4.12%. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

