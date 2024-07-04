New Century Financial Group LLC Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 65,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

CCL stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.45. The stock had a trading volume of 14,095,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,091,796. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $19.74. The company has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCL. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.