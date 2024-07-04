New Century Financial Group LLC Makes New $889,000 Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Mosley Wealth Management bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $578,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 331.3% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,345,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,742. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $57.94. The company has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.58 and a 200 day moving average of $56.34.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.