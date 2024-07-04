New Century Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 2,373.2% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. National Bank Financial cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.13.

Newmont Stock Up 4.2 %

NEM stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,732,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,020,625. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.27, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $45.92.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.45%.

Insider Activity

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $547,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,964,788.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

