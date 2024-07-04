Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 2500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Nexus Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,120.33, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$628,050.00, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.84.

Nexus Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, manganese, bauxite, copper, nickel, lead, zinc, and limestone/marble deposits. Its flagship property is the Bouboulou project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.