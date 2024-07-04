Node AI Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.52 Million (GPU)

Node AI (GPU) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 4th. Node AI has a total market cap of $45.31 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Node AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Node AI token can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00000886 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Node AI has traded 32.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Node AI Token Profile

Node AI’s genesis date was December 7th, 2023. Node AI’s total supply is 99,662,806 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,036,090 tokens. Node AI’s official Twitter account is @nodeaieth. Node AI’s official website is nodeai.app.

Buying and Selling Node AI

According to CryptoCompare, “Node AI (GPU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Node AI has a current supply of 99,662,806.22722389 with 94,604,723.91354716 in circulation. The last known price of Node AI is 0.66924727 USD and is down -6.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $919,283.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nodeai.app.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node AI directly using U.S. dollars.

