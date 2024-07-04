Norden Group LLC Acquires 83,361 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 1,048.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 83,361 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,420,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,021,000 after purchasing an additional 565,193 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,973,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $168,369,000 after acquiring an additional 282,210 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,811,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,484,000 after acquiring an additional 33,906 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,268,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,110,000 after purchasing an additional 812,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,421,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,621,000 after purchasing an additional 48,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WERN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “negative” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

Werner Enterprises Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $35.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.46. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $47.27.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $769.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.75%.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Featured Articles

