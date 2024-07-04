Northern Superior Resources (CVE:SUP) Shares Down 3.8%

Northern Superior Resources Inc. (CVE:SUP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 101,488 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 101,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

Northern Superior Resources Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$80.06 million, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.55.

Northern Superior Resources (CVE:SUP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Northern Superior Resources

Northern Superior Resources Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of gold properties in Ontario and Québec, Canada. The company also explores for silver and copper. It primary projects include 100% owned Ti-pa-haa-kaa-ning gold property that covering an area of 47,796 hectares located in northwestern Ontario; Croteau Est property situated in west-central Québec; Lac Surprise gold property located in west-central Québec; and the Wapistan mineral property located in Québec.

