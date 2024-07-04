NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $24.68 on Friday. NortonLifeLock has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $30.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.76.

About NortonLifeLock

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

