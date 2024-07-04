NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
NortonLifeLock Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $24.68 on Friday. NortonLifeLock has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $30.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.76.
About NortonLifeLock
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NortonLifeLock
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.