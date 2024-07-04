Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Novartis by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NVS traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,827. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $218.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.38. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $92.19 and a 1-year high of $108.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.13.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

