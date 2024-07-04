NTT DATA Group (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NTT DATA Group Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Free Report) dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.24 and last traded at $14.33. Approximately 5,374 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 11,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

NTT DATA Group Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.06.

Get NTT DATA Group alerts:

NTT DATA Group (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NTT DATA Group had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that NTT DATA Group Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTT DATA Group Company Profile

NTT DATA Group Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, and application development and management, as well as 5G services. The company also provides consulting, industry solutions, business process services, and IT modernization and managed services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NTT DATA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTT DATA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.