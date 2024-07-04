Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $189.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NUE. Citigroup raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $156.46 on Thursday. Nucor has a 12 month low of $140.07 and a 12 month high of $203.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.57.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.16). Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nucor will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 12.71%.

Institutional Trading of Nucor

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $377,631,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,747,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,216,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $360,430,000 after buying an additional 237,752 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,395,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

