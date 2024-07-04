NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Stock Price Up 6%

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.95 and last traded at $11.59. 3,760,810 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 5,188,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on NuScale Power from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. B. Riley increased their target price on NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on NuScale Power from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.50 target price (down from $7.50) on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.15.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NuScale Power

NuScale Power Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average of $5.35.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 million. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 38.66% and a negative net margin of 342.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Clayton Scott sold 7,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $43,433.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,549 shares in the company, valued at $263,035.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Clayton Scott sold 7,191 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $43,433.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,549 shares in the company, valued at $263,035.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert K. Temple sold 23,806 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $144,502.42. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 19,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,657.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,131 shares of company stock worth $339,745 over the last three months. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMR. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 11.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,983,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,619,000 after buying an additional 301,548 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,536,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,128,000 after buying an additional 204,505 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NuScale Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in NuScale Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in NuScale Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

About NuScale Power

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.