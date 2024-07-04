Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Trading Down 5% on Insider Selling

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $71.70 and last traded at $71.72. Approximately 92,676 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 426,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.51.

Specifically, Director Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $2,458,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,574,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,237,200.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Nuvalent news, Director Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $2,458,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,574,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,237,200.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emily Conley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $387,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,442.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,652,285. Corporate insiders own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of Nuvalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $68.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Nuvalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nuvalent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.78.

Nuvalent Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.17.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nuvalent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Global Management Ltd. grew its position in Nuvalent by 2,390.5% during the first quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,436,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,266 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,339,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,668 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP increased its position in Nuvalent by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,331,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,951,000 after purchasing an additional 502,259 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Nuvalent by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,917,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,735,000 after purchasing an additional 454,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Turn Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuvalent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,831,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvalent Company Profile

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

