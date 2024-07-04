Oak Harvest Investment Services Acquires 7,717 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,078 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,468,000. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 13.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 28,465 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in Starbucks by 231.7% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 92,661 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,457,000 after purchasing an additional 64,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 9.4% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 439,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,127,000 after purchasing an additional 37,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $878,893 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.7 %

SBUX stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,906,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,392,467. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.80 and a 52 week high of $107.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.58. The firm has a market cap of $86.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

