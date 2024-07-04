Oak Harvest Investment Services Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,874 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Oak Harvest Investment Services owned approximately 0.30% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $7,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.61. 620,234 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.70.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

