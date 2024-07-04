Oak Harvest Investment Services Buys 1,137 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 36.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,765,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,700 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,703,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,927,000 after purchasing an additional 216,413 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,232,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,472,000 after purchasing an additional 114,300 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,500,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,727,000 after acquiring an additional 160,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,079,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,229,000 after acquiring an additional 228,055 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

VTIP stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,506,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,201. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.85. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $48.60.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.444 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

