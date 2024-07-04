Oak Harvest Investment Services Has $1.38 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Accenture were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 507.7% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total transaction of $1,369,747.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 30,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,516.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,083 shares of company stock worth $6,302,285. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ACN stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $305.75. 1,751,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,312,141. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.28. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $278.69 and a 52-week high of $387.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $409.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Accenture from $398.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Accenture from $294.00 to $293.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.74.

View Our Latest Analysis on ACN

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.