Oak Harvest Investment Services Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Oak Harvest Investment Services cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 134,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,749,000 after acquiring an additional 42,906 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 32,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,433,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 273.4% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 503.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after buying an additional 11,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 566.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on DE. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $439.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $456.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.66.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.6 %

DE stock traded down $2.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $362.79. 668,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,612. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $383.26 and its 200 day moving average is $386.78. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $353.15 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $99.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.59 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.70%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

