Oak Harvest Investment Services Reduces Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Oak Harvest Investment Services cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.6% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 90,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 67.9% in the first quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.6% during the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 20,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 2,671.6% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 221,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $106,852,000 after purchasing an additional 213,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.46, for a total value of $49,863,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,215,308 shares in the company, valued at $44,472,114,797.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.06, for a total transaction of $4,072,169.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,585,476.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.46, for a total value of $49,863,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,215,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,472,114,797.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,163,228 shares of company stock worth $1,428,540,870 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.91.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MA traded up $3.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $448.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,192,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,183. The company has a market cap of $416.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $450.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $453.59. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $359.77 and a twelve month high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

