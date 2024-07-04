Oak Harvest Investment Services Sells 251 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Oak Harvest Investment Services decreased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE HLT traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $216.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,686. The company has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.88. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.50 and a fifty-two week high of $218.82.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on HLT. Susquehanna began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Melanie Healey bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $199.65 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,371.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

