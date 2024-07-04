Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $55.00

Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2 – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 55 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 57.50 ($0.73), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.50 ($0.73).

Octopus Titan VCT Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £885.50 million, a PE ratio of -302.63 and a beta of -0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 57.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 61.

About Octopus Titan VCT

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

