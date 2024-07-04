Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Shares Down 5% Following Insider Selling

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $10.56 and last traded at $10.58. Approximately 109,169 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 886,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.14.

Specifically, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 5,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 806,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,610.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $608,450 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OLMA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Olema Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average of $11.99.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olema Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,715,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,069,000 after acquiring an additional 21,420 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,710,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,122,000 after acquiring an additional 36,785 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 74.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,221,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,817,000 after acquiring an additional 521,562 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $9,262,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,854,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.