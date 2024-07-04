Ondine Biomedical (LON:OBI) Trading 3.2% Higher

Shares of Ondine Biomedical Inc. (LON:OBI – Get Free Report) shot up 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 8.39 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8 ($0.10). 1,129,239 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 224% from the average session volume of 348,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.75 ($0.10).

Ondine Biomedical Stock Up 3.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.39. The stock has a market cap of £22.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.47 and a beta of -0.01.

Ondine Biomedical Company Profile

Ondine Biomedical Inc, a Life sciences company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of antimicrobial photodisinfection therapies in Canada and internationally. Its product platform is Photodisinfection, a topical light-based antimicrobial technology that eliminates harmful pathogens.

