ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 743,848 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 416,132 shares.The stock last traded at $64.19 and had previously closed at $62.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OGS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.69.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ONE Gas

ONE Gas Trading Down 0.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.45 and its 200-day moving average is $62.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.47.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $758.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Gas

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth $30,395,000. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 52.9% in the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,058,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,317,000 after acquiring an additional 366,363 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $16,939,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,108,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,657,000 after purchasing an additional 147,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 283.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 193,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,469,000 after purchasing an additional 142,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas

(Get Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.