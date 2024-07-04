Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report) were up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.15 and last traded at $8.15. Approximately 6,634 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 50,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.

Orkla ASA Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.57.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter.

Orkla ASA Company Profile

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery channels, as well as food service, convenience stores, and petrol stations.

