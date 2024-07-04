Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.26

Shares of Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3.26 and last traded at C$3.25, with a volume of 196281 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Osisko Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Osisko Mining Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.81. The firm has a market cap of C$1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.11, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 42.83.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that Osisko Mining Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Osisko Mining

In other Osisko Mining news, Senior Officer Alexandria Marcotte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.14, for a total transaction of C$62,800.00. In related news, Senior Officer Alexandria Marcotte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.14, for a total value of C$62,800.00. Also, Director John Feliks Burzynski sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.13, for a total transaction of C$422,550.00. Insiders sold 205,000 shares of company stock valued at $643,350 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.17% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Windfall Lake Project, Quévillon Osborne Project, and Urban-Barry Project located in Québec, Canada; and Phoenix Properties located in Québec, Canada.

