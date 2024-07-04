OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Shares of OUT opened at $14.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.55. OUTFRONT Media has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $17.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is -45.11%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 1,369.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in OUTFRONT Media during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

