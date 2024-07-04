Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.43.

OTLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BTIG Research upgraded Outlook Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Outlook Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTLK opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.08. Outlook Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $165.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.71.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.67). Analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics will post -4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Outlook Therapeutics stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 311,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,000. Outlook Therapeutics comprises approximately 3.5% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Rosalind Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.40% of Outlook Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

