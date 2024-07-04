PancakeSwap (CAKE) Price Tops $1.85 on Top Exchanges

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Over the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $493.67 million and $33.54 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PancakeSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $1.85 or 0.00003183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PancakeSwap alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PancakeSwap Token Profile

PancakeSwap’s genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 383,853,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 267,483,489 tokens. The official message board for PancakeSwap is blog.pancakeswap.finance. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PancakeSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is a decentralized exchange that allows for trustless trading of cryptocurrencies and tokenized assets on the Binance Smart Chain. It was created by a team of anonymous developers and is maintained by a decentralized community. PancakeSwap can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and is known for its low fees and fast transaction speeds. To use PancakeSwap, one must connect their wallet, add Binance Coin or another supported cryptocurrency, purchase CAKE, PancakeSwap’s native token, and then use CAKE to trade.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PancakeSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PancakeSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.