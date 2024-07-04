Park Edge Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 38,293 Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX)

Park Edge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 38,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,000. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF accounts for 0.5% of Park Edge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Park Edge Advisors LLC owned 1.29% of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 1st quarter worth $8,778,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 13,783 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $619,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $526,000.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PFIX traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,479. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.83 and a fifty-two week high of $114.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.34 and a 200-day moving average of $48.40.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is actively managed to provide a hedge against a sharp increase in long-term interest rates. The fund holds OTC interest rate options, US Treasurys, and US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS).

