Park Edge Advisors LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 102.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares during the quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 663.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,455,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,725,000 after buying an additional 1,264,727 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,768,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2,011.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 265,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,257,000 after buying an additional 252,857 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 301.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 317,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,464,000 after purchasing an additional 238,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 660,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,026,000 after purchasing an additional 118,148 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SPHD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.10. 206,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,460. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $37.19 and a 1-year high of $45.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.29. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.