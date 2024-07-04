Park Edge Advisors LLC Has $419,000 Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Park Edge Advisors LLC decreased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11,244.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,146,000 after buying an additional 66,345 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 155,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,981,000 after buying an additional 42,539 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 169,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,640,000 after buying an additional 15,552 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 499.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 134,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,397,000 after buying an additional 112,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.76.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.58. The company had a trading volume of 635,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,401. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $144.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.95.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

