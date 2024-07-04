Park Edge Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Park Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN traded up $5.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $318.42. 1,122,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $127.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.02. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $191.82 and a 12 month high of $345.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.35.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 44.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

