Park Edge Advisors LLC Sells 75 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Park Edge Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $506.81. 2,131,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,138,997. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $507.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $487.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $467.90.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.