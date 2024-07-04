Pax Dollar Trading Up 0.1% This Week (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $122.52 million and $5.08 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 122,399,806 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

