PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by New Century Financial Group LLC

New Century Financial Group LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elevatus Welath Management boosted its position in PepsiCo by 4.3% during the third quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 36,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 27.3% during the third quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.64.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.6 %

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $162.60. 2,879,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,397,682. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $223.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.19. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $192.38.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 81.50%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

