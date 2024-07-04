Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on July 31st

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th.

Petrus Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

Petrus Resources stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,520. Petrus Resources has a 12 month low of C$1.11 and a 12 month high of C$1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$167.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 3.18.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$28.04 million during the quarter. Petrus Resources had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 29.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Petrus Resources will post 0.2056632 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRQ. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Petrus Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Canada cut Petrus Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Insider Activity at Petrus Resources

In related news, Director Don Gray bought 41,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.32 per share, with a total value of C$54,384.00. Insiders sold 27,400 shares of company stock worth $37,368 over the last three months. 75.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Petrus Resources

Petrus Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal property is the Ferrier Area with approximately 94,614 acres of land located in the west Central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

