Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Plans $0.10 Dividend

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund alerts:

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.77. The stock had a trading volume of 19,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,388. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.92.

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.