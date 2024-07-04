Polymath Price Hits $0.0859 on Top Exchanges (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Polymath token can now be bought for about $0.0859 or 0.00000148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $79.49 million and approximately $23,847.28 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polymath has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009894 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.33 or 0.00115598 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Polymath

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.07896037 USD and is down -24.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $17,984.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

