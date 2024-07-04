PotCoin (POT) Hits Market Cap of $266,122.06

PotCoin (POT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. In the last week, PotCoin has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and $88.57 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00010024 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.93 or 0.00109534 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00013017 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000152 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.