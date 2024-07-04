Powers Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.54.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.70. The company had a trading volume of 15,180,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,961,926. The company has a market cap of $156.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -461.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.99 and its 200-day moving average is $27.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

