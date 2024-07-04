Powers Advisory Group LLC Has $5 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.9% of Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,219,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560,437 shares in the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,285,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,338,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395,580 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,513,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,458 shares during the period. Finally, Nepc LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,910,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCIT traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.12. 2,476,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,388,684. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.93.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2887 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Stories

