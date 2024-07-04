Powers Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Powers Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellanova during the first quarter valued at about $395,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 61.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 85,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 32,361 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 6.0% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 15.6% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 20,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the first quarter worth about $16,038,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.83.

Kellanova Stock Down 0.1 %

K stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.67. 893,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,902,837. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.34. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $68.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.89.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total value of $4,470,388.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,075,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,266,159.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total value of $4,470,388.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,075,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,266,159.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 865,600 shares of company stock worth $50,941,428. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

