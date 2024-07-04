Powers Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,006 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Powers Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the quarter. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Powers Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $477,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $486,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 37,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Performance

PSK stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.04. 171,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,370. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $29.91 and a 1 year high of $35.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.10.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.