Powers Advisory Group LLC Trims Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Powers Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 215.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 75.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Redburn Atlantic raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UL traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.99. 921,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,062,526. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $56.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.44 and its 200 day moving average is $50.82.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.4556 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

