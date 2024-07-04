Prom (PROM) Trading 18% Lower Over Last Week

Prom (PROM) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Prom has a market cap of $112.72 million and $3.07 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Prom has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can currently be purchased for $6.18 or 0.00010605 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012548 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00009001 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001048 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,242.23 or 1.00001623 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00012470 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006238 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00069603 BTC.

About Prom

PROM is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 6.60105945 USD and is down -2.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $1,951,620.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

