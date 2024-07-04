ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Stake Lifted by Park Edge Advisors LLC

Park Edge Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Free Report) by 59.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,845 shares during the period. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury makes up 1.4% of Park Edge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Park Edge Advisors LLC owned about 1.49% of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury worth $4,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CastleKnight Management LP grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 315,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,513,000 after purchasing an additional 124,700 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 133,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 75,115 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter worth about $1,438,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter worth approximately $623,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter worth approximately $513,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Stock Down 2.6 %

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.26. 254,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,251. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $44.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.00.

About ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.