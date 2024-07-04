PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0662 per share on Friday, August 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.06.
PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:UNLRY opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.70. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $5.81.
About PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk
