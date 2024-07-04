PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target Raised to $62.00

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

PTCT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised PTC Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.40.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PTCT

PTC Therapeutics Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $31.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.65. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $42.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.10.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.27 million. Sell-side analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PTC Therapeutics

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 3,361 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $83,655.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,620,336.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jerome B. Zeldis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $764,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 3,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $83,655.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,807 shares in the company, valued at $5,620,336.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,323 shares of company stock valued at $873,984. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,816,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,546,000 after purchasing an additional 380,415 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,369,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,545,000 after buying an additional 568,171 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,423,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,605,000 after buying an additional 188,774 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,864,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,172,000 after acquiring an additional 714,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,669,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,223 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.